Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Education Minister: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal & Other Celebs REACT

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Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said he has submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi . He announced on Saturday, July 25, that he was "saddened" by the series of incidents that unfolded over the past 10 days, leading to growing public and political pressure. The resignation comes amid protests by members of the CJP, a newly formed satirical political group, who had been staging a sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June.

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Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

The protesters had demanded Pradhan's resignation and accountability over irregularities in major competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG, the national medical entrance examination.

"During this period, our primary concern was to ensure that the examination for more than two million students was conducted smoothly... From the very first day, I took responsibility for the situation and never turned away from it. My resolve was that we would not allow the prospects of any meritorious student to be harmed because of the examination controversy," Pradhan said

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Celebs React

Following the announcement, reactions poured in from various sections, including celebrities from the entertainment industry. Priyanka Chopra , Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha , Samay Raina, and other public figures joined the online conversation, sharing their views on the development.

Priyanka reacted to journalist Faye D'Souza's post on the development, dropping clapping, red heart, and hands-raised emojis in the comments, seemingly showing her support for the message shared.

The post also received likes from several other celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Triptii Dimri, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and others.

Vaani Kapoor wrote, "For every student who kept pushing, kept questioning, and kept hoping.. this moment is for you."

Reacting to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday claimed credit for the development.

"We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned," Dipke said.

During the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) student protest in Delhi on July 20, thousands of demonstrators demanded a more compassionate approach toward students. The protest witnessed heavy security deployment, with reports of clashes between protesters and police. Authorities reportedly used tear gas and lathi-charge to control the situation as tensions escalated during the demonstration.