'Sonam Wangchuk, It's Done Bro': Salman Khan Urges To End Hunger Strike, Asks NEET Protesters To Go Home |

After extending his support to students protesting against the alleged NEET paper leak, Salman Khan has shared another post on social media. This time, the actor urged the protesting students to return home and appealed to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent assurance that strict action would be taken against those responsible, Salman requested the students to trust the process and conclude their protest.

Salman wrote, "The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them." He added, "The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes."

The Sultan actor then appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, urging him to preserve his fighting spirit for another cause in the future. However, Salman also expressed hope that such an occasion would never arise again.

Concluding his post, Salman wrote, "Sonam, it’s done, bro. Don’t extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home (sic)."

Earlier, Salman had voiced his support for the students protesting against the alleged NEET paper leak, calling it a "peaceful movement" and expressing sadness over the violence that followed. Praising the students for standing up for a better education system, he wrote that they had shown "dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard" and described them as "so courageous and brave." The actor also urged that the protest should not be "hijacked politically," expressing hope that the government would support the students and ensure a stronger, more transparent education system. Salman added, "Education should be the next trend and fashion."