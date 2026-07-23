When Salim Khan Revealed Salman Khan Passed Exams Using Leaked Papers; Old Video Goes Viral Amid Actor's Support For NEET Protesters

An old video of Salman Khan has resurfaced on social media and gone viral shortly after the actor supported students protesting against the alleged NEET paper leak. The clip, featuring Salman Khan and his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, has triggered a debate online, with social media users expressing divided opinions.

The controversy began after Salman addressed the ongoing protests over the alleged NEET paper leak through a social media post. Sharing a childhood photo of himself in his school uniform, the actor described the alleged paper leak as a "very serious issue."

Soon after his statement went viral, social media users began sharing an old video from The Kapil Sharma Show, where Salman had appeared with his father Salim Khan and brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. During the light-hearted conversation, several family stories were shared, including one about Salman’s school days.

Salman Khan today: "Paper leak is a very serious issue"



Salim Khan on Kapil's show: "Ganesh naam ke ladke ki sabse zyada izzat thi hamare ghar mein, kyoki PAPER LEAK hote the to woh Salman ko laake deta tha" 😭😭😭 https://t.co/yeXlInPJce pic.twitter.com/GubGJQid5j — Raj (@idfcwau) July 22, 2026

In the now-viral clip, Salim Khan recalled how he discovered that his son was using leaked school examination papers. He narrated that a man named Ganesh would visit their home, and everyone treated him with unusual respect. Curious about the attention Ganesh received, Salim later found out that he was the person who helped his sons obtain leaked examination papers. Salman also admitted during the conversation that he had passed a few exams with the help of those leaked papers.

The audience, along with Kapil Sharma and the Khan family, was seen laughing as Salim Khan shared the anecdote.

Netizens react to old video

The resurfaced video has sparked mixed reactions online. While some users defended Salman, arguing that the incident mentioned in the clip was related to school examinations and not a competitive entrance test like NEET, others criticised the actor, calling him a "hypocrite" and insisting that cheating is wrong regardless of the type of examination.

"That's why he is supporting this cause to stop even at his level having experience the same," a user commented.

Another wrote, "Most of Bollywood is shameless. They don’t have the credentials to speak even a letter on this issue. They have never studied hard to feel the pain of the students. Only reason they are doing this is so that their upcoming movie releases are secured against the wrath of the ppl."

Another commented, "I wonder who are these jobless people digging the old videos whenever a new controversy lands in."

"Celebs & their hypocrisy," read another comment.

Salman's recent post on protests

Meanwhile, the actor praised students for standing up for a better education system and appreciated the support they received from their parents.

Salman also urged that the movement should remain focused on students rather than politics. He wrote, "This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system."

He further expressed hope that the current situation would become a "win-win" for students and said he believes the government will take positive steps to strengthen the country's education system. Salman also praised the younger generation, calling them courageous and saying their commitment to education would make India proud.

Meanwhile, protests over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination continue across the country. What began in New Delhi has spread to several cities, with students demanding greater accountability and calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.