'Hoping & Praying For Positive Decision': Salman Khan BREAKS Silence On NEET Paper Leak Protest, Backs 'Courageous & Brave' Students

Salman Khan has broken his silence on the ongoing protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. The actor shared a childhood photo of himself in his school uniform on social media along with a lengthy note expressing his views on the issue. Salman wrote, "It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt."

Calling the alleged paper leak a "very serious issue," Salman said he was "glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them."

Appreciating the students for raising their voices, the actor wrote, "I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India." He further described the students as courageous and brave, adding that he believes this generation will make India proud because of its commitment to education.

However, Salman also expressed concern over what he described as the political turn of the protests. He wrote, "This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system." He added that the current situation could become a "win-win" for students and expressed hope that the government would take positive steps to strengthen the education system.

Stating that education has become the biggest talking point in the country, Salman said he was proud to witness the shift in focus. He concluded his note by writing, "Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub."

Soon after Salman shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with messages of support. Many praised the superstar for speaking up on the issue, with several calling him "Bhai with a spine," while others filled the comments with heart and fire emojis.