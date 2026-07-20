'Aap Logon Ki Tabiyat...': Salman Khan REACTS To Health Concerns After Recent Appearance, Shares Cryptic Post Showing Off Lean Look

Salman Khan Shares Cryptic Post After Fans Worry About Health | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has seemingly reacted to the health concerns that surfaced after his recent public appearance in Mumbai. On Sunday, July 19, the 60-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a series of black-and-white photographs, showing off his noticeably lean physique while posting a cryptic caption that caught everyone's attention.

Salman Khan Shares Cryptic Post After Fans Worry About Health

Without directly addressing the speculation surrounding his health, Salman appeared to respond in his trademark style. He wrote, "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai (How is everyone's health)?" The caption was widely interpreted by fans as a subtle reply to the ongoing discussions about his well-being.

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The monochrome pictures highlighted the actor's fit and toned look, earning praise from fans across social media. The post has since gone viral, with fans continuing to flood the comments section with admiration, supportive messages, and wishes for his good health.

Salman Khan's Appearance Sparks Concern

On Friday, Salman visited the office of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Mumbai, where he inaugurated the authority's modern Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room).

Soon after videos and pictures from the event surfaced online, fans expressed concern over the actor's appearance. Several social media users remarked that Salman looked "extremely exhausted," with many wondering if he was unwell and speculating about his health.

That’s Salman Khan? Is he unwell? Omg pic.twitter.com/Bh8Rx3koV9 — Sabudana khichadi (@dishasatra) July 19, 2026

Work Front

Salman Khan will soon be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, earlier titled Battle Of Galwan. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also features actress Chitrangada Singh in a key role,

The actor also has a yet-untitled project with Nayanthara locked for Eid 2027 as part of his upcoming film lineup. The film has been tentatively titled SVC 63.