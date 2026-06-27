Salman Khan To Leave Bandra's Galaxy Apartments After 50 Years Following Bishnoi Gang Firing? Plans New Six-Storey Sea-Facing Home

Salman Khan To Leave Galaxy Apartments After 50 Years? | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who has been living in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, for over 50 years, is reportedly set to move out of his long-time residence, marking the end of an era for one of Bollywood's most recognisable homes. According to reports, the move comes amid heightened security concerns following the firing incident outside his residence on April 14, 2024, when two unidentified bike-borne men, allegedly linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, opened fire outside Galaxy Apartments.

Following the incident, security around Salman Khan was significantly increased, with Y+ category protection provided by authorities.

Salman Khan To Move Out Of Galaxy Apartment?

According to Hindustan Times, the 60-year-old actor is now planning to construct a new six-storey sea-facing residential building in Bandra, designed to offer enhanced privacy and security for him and his family. The new property will be developed on a plot owned by his mother, Salma Khan, located in the Chimbai area, just a few hundred metres away from Galaxy Apartments.

According to MCZMA sources, the approved project includes a ground floor, stilt parking and six upper floors.

Galaxy Apartments has long been considered an iconic Mumbai landmark, much like Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, with fans gathering outside to catch a glimpse of the superstar during festivals and birthdays.

About Salman Khan, Bishnoi Gang's Feud

Salman and the Bishnoi gang's feud dates back to 1998 when, during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain, the actor reportedly went on a hunting trip and hunted a blackbuck, an animal which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is now in jail, publically declared that it was the goal of his life to either make Salman apologise for the act or kill him.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation about Salman Khan's reported move from Galaxy Apartments.