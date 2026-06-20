Gippy Grewal Recalls 2023 Canada Home Firing By Bishnoi Gang: 'Didn't Have Close Friendship With Salman Khan, But They Assumed...'

Gippy Grewal Recounts 2023 Firing At Canada Home | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal recently recalled the 2023 incident in which gunshots were fired outside his home in the White Rock neighbourhood of Vancouver, Canada. The Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that they targeted him because of his alleged closeness to Salman Khan.

Gippy Grewal Recounts 2023 Firing At Canada Home

During an appearance on Shekhar Suman's chat show Shekhar Tonite, Gippy said, "When the firing happened outside my house, I honestly didn't know why it had happened. I had never received any call. Nobody had threatened me. Later, a post surfaced explaining why they did it."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Didn't Even Have Close Friendship With Salman Khan'

Furthermore, speaking about his bond with Salman Khan, he stated that he had only met him a few times while promoting films on Bigg Boss and during a trailer launch, and that they did not share a close friendship. However, the Bishnoi gang allegedly assumed otherwise, which led to the incident.

Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi Rivalry

Salman and the Bishnoi community's rivalry dates back to 1998 when the actor had allegedly hunted and killed two blackbucks during the shoot of 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' in Rajasthan.

Blackbucks are considerred to be sacred in the Bishnoi community and they had then filed an FIR against Salman, demanding his arrest. He was sentenced to jail too, but was later released on bail.

Lawrence Bishnoi then took it upon himself to bring justice to his community and avenge the insult. He has even stated that the goal of his life is to kill Salman.

Work Front

Gippy is currently gearing up for Carry On Jatta 4, set to release on June 26.