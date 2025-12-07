'Not Share Stage With Salman Khan': Bhojpuri 'Powerstar' Pawan Singh Receives Threat Call From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Ahead Of Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale | Instagram

Today marks the highly anticipated Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, scheduled to begin at 9 pm. However, controversy appears to have erupted even before the show begins. According to reports, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has allegedly received a threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

As per an IANS report, the popular Bhojpuri singer received the threat call ahead of the finale. The "power star" of Bhojpuri cinema has reportedly been warned not to share the stage with Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan. Reports claim he has been cautioned that he will face "serious consequences" if he attends the event. As per the reports, "Pawan Singh’s team alerted security agencies, and police have begun investigating the number and strengthened his security (sic)."

The police have initiated an immediate technical investigation into the caller's number. Efforts are underway to trace the location, network, and call details through the CDRs (Call Detail Records) to determine from where the threat was made.

Pawan announced a day ago on his Instagram about appearing on Bigg Boss 19 grand finale. He wrote, "Bhaijaan ke saath Bigg Boss 19 ke Grand Finale mein humare saath judenge Powerstar Pawan Singh (sic)."

Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Finalists

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is set to premiere from 9 pm onwards, bringing an end to a season filled with drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists. The top five finalists competing for the coveted title are Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More. Fans are eagerly awaiting the live finale to see who will emerge as the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss 19. The Grand Finale episode will feature several celebrity guests, including Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Sunny Leone, and Karan Kundrra.