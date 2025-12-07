Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: When & Where To Watch, Top 5 Contestants Who Are Competing For THIS Prize Money: | Instagram @colorstv

After more than three months of clashes, camaraderie, and high-voltage drama, Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for its much-awaited grand finale. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show, which premiered on 24 August with 18 contestants, has now reached its final stage with a strong Top 5 competing for the coveted trophy and a massive cash prize.

When & Where To Watch Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale:

The finale is set for 7 December, promising an evening packed with glamour, emotional moments, and unexpected twists. Viewers can watch the live telecast on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM, while the broadcast on Colors TV begins at 10:30 PM.

After weeks of eliminations, tasks, and unexpected twists, the five finalists who have made it to the end are Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Tanya Mittal. According to unofficial trends and early voting patterns, Gaurav, Farrhana, and Amaal appear to be the most dominating contestants, though anything can happen on finale night as last-minute voting often changes the outcome.

How To Vote for Your Favourite Contestants?

Fans still have a chance to support their favourite contestant before the voting window shuts. To vote, viewers must log in to the JioHotstar app, register with basic details, navigate to the Bigg Boss 19 page, and cast up to 99 votes per user. All votes can be allotted to a single contestant, but the window closes sharply at 10:00 AM on 7 December.

While an official confirmation is yet to be made, multiple reports suggest that this year’s winner will take home ₹50 lakh. Along with the prize money and trophy, the title brings significant fame, opportunities, and industry visibility, making the countdown to the finale even more intense.

As Bigg Boss 19 wraps up its final chapter, all eyes are on who will lift the trophy and claim the win in one of the most competitive seasons yet.