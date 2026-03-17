'Goliyan Nahi Sambhal Payega...': Gippy Grewal Receives Death Threat From Goldy Brar Amid Akaal Controversy; Sukhbir Badal Blames CM Bhagwant Mann

Gangster Goldy Brar Issues Death Threat To Gippy Grewal Over Akaal: The Unconquered Controversy |

A disturbing development has emerged from Punjab. Notorious gangster Goldy Brar has reportedly issued a death threat against renowned Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal. Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, shared an audio message in which the person who claims himself to be Goldy Brar can be heard making the death threat. Sukhbir also raised the matter with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressing concern after Grewal's security cover was withdrawn.

Sukhbir took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Disturbed to learn that our superstar Gippy Grewal received a threat from notorious gangster Goldy Brar- right after CM @BhagwantMann withdrew his security cover, just because he came to meet me at my Badal residence recently.”

The president of the Shiromani Akali Dal and former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, Sukhbir Singh Badal, then claimed that Punjab is not safe for anyone, adding that “law and order has totally collapsed.”

Bringing the death threat against Gippy to public notice, Sukhbir further alleged that if anything happens to the singer, Bhagwant Mann would be responsible. He also blamed Mann for the death of Sidhu Moosewala, claiming that the murder occurred after his security was withdrawn and details were leaked to the media.

Disturbed to learn that our superstar Gippy Grewal received a threat from notorious gangster Goldy Brar — right after CM @BhagwantMann withdrew his security cover, just because he came to meet me at my Badal residence recently!

No one is safe in Punjab anymore, as law and order… pic.twitter.com/SyZQoUXmG9 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) March 17, 2026

Sukhbir wrote, “We already lost one of our best singers, Sidhu Moosewala, due to Bhagwant’s disastrous decision to withdraw his security and leak it to the media.” He added, “If any mishap occurs, Bhagwant Mann, you will be directly responsible (sic).”