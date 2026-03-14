'We'll Shoot You Directly In The Forehead': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Issues Death Threat To Badshah After Tateeree Song Controversy

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Issues Death Threat To Badshah |

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly issued a death threat to famed Indian rapper Badshah. The threat was shared through a social media post claiming that the rapper had previously been warned via a phone call. The post was uploaded on Facebook from an account named Randeep Malik Anil Pandit, who claims to be associated with the Bishnoi gang. In the post, the notorious group threatened to shoot the singer in the head, sparking widespread concern among fans.

Through the post, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang also took responsibility for the shooting that took place at Garry and Shanky’s office in Panipat. The reason behind the shooting was claimed to be their alleged involvement in hawala. The gang further warned everyone who is involved in hawala activities.

In the post shared, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang wrote, “Singer Badshah, you tried to spoil the culture of Haryana. Earlier in 2024, we showed you a trailer at your club; this time we will shoot you directly in the forehead.”

Lawrence Bishnoi gang issues death threat against Badshah |

The alleged death threat warning against Badshah came from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after the controversy surrounding his latest song Tateeree. The outrage reportedly stems from a particular line, “Aaya Badshah doli chadhaane, in sabki ghodi banaane,” in the track that many claim portrays women from Haryana in an indecent and disrespectful manner. Critics allege that the lyric objectifies women and misrepresents Haryanvi culture, which led to strong backlash on social media and calls for action against the rapper.

Following the controversy over his song Tateeree, Badshah faced legal action in Haryana. Police registered an FIR over alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals. Amid the backlash, the song was removed from platforms, while authorities also issued a Lookout Circular.

Addressing the backlash over Tateeree, Badshah took to social media to apologise, saying the song was being taken down from all platforms and expressing regret for hurting people’s sentiments, especially in Haryana. He emphasised that he is proud of his Haryanvi roots and never intended to disrespect anyone, adding, “Aap Haryana ka beta samajh kar maaf karenge.”