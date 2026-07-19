'Looks Extremely Exhausted, Is He Unwell?': Salman Khan, 60, Sparks Health Concerns After Recent Mumbai Appearance- VIDEO

Salman Khan's Appearance Sparks Online Health Speculation | Photo Via X

Bollywood star Salman Khan paid a goodwill visit to the office of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Mumbai on Friday night, where he inaugurated the authority’s modern Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room). The 60-year-old actor's appearance drew attention as videos from the event circulated online, with some social media users expressing concern over his look and commenting that he appeared 'extremely exhausted' while questioning whether he was unwell.

Check out the video:

That’s Salman Khan? Is he unwell? Omg pic.twitter.com/Bh8Rx3koV9 — Sabudana khichadi (@dishasatra) July 19, 2026

The videos from the event sparked discussions among fans, with many expressing concern while others urged people not to speculate about his health based solely on his appearance. Fans and well-wishers voiced their concern after noticing the actor’s visibly tired appearance, with several claiming that he looked exhausted.

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Netizens React

Several users reacted to the videos, expressing concern over Salman Khan’s appearance. One user wrote, "Is everything ok with Salman Khan and his health?" while another commented, "Salman Khan doesn't look like Salman Khan." A third user said, "He looks sick… God Bless you," with another adding, "He is looking sick, some health issue I guess."

Other comments focused on his age and health, with one user writing, "He is becoming Dharmendra," while another said, "Because a 60-year-old is supposed to look like this. Also, his medical condition is a tough one to deal with." A user also commented on his lifestyle, writing, "He never had a proper sleep schedule. Even on Bigg Boss, he said he sleeps at 4–5 a.m. Poor sleep speeds up ageing, so it’s no surprise he aged faster."

Another user questioned his fitness, writing, "WTF Salman looks so out of shape, is his health condition good?"

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Work Front

Salman Khan will soon be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, earlier titled Battle Of Galwan.

The actor also has a yet-untitled project with Nayanthara locked for Eid 2027 as part of his upcoming film lineup.