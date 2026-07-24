CJP Jantan Mantar Protest News: Cockroach Janata Party Calls For Nationwide Protests, Day After Sonam Wangchuk Breaks Fast

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has said that it will continue its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, the party's founder Abhijeet Dipke announced in a video message on Friday.

Dipke said the agitation would continue despite activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day hunger strike, reaffirming that the movement would not lose momentum.

"We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. His life is very valuable for the nation," Dipke said.

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Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday late night ended his hunger strike in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh following assurances from the government at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

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The government has agreed to their request to hold talks at a neutral venue on Friday and reiterated to push forward their demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, one of the core demands of the students. The discussions will take place at the Constitution Club of India at 12:30 pm.