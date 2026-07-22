JP Nadda Says Govt Ready For Parliament Debate On Paper Leaks, Accuses Opposition Of 'Selective' Politics | ANI

Union Health Minister and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda, on Wednesday said the Centre is prepared for an extensive discussion in Parliament on the issue of examination paper leaks, urging the opposition to cooperate in framing a long-term policy to tackle the problem instead of seeking political mileage.

Addressing a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, Nadda said the government has consistently favoured a discussion on the issue and is willing to allocate as much time as the opposition deems necessary.

"We have wanted it (paper leaks) to be discussed in Parliament. Whether it is a short-duration discussion or a long-duration discussion, in the Business Advisory Committee, you decide how much time you want to take. You can take 12 hours, you can take 18 hours," Nadda said.

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"I have always believed that we are ready for discussion for whatever number of hours the opposition decides. The government is ready for discussion and the opposition should keep this in mind and should not change the goal post," he added

Nadda stressed that Parliament is the most appropriate forum to deliberate on the issue in depth and formulate a concrete policy to prevent future examination paper leaks.

"We should think about how we can solve this problem and the Parliament is the most appropriate forum where we can think about it deeply. The opposition should decide the duration and every aspect should be discussed in it and we should come up with a concrete policy," he said.

Highlighting the importance of safeguarding students' futures, Nadda called for a bipartisan approach to the issue.

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"Children are ours, yours, and the future of the country. It is our responsibility to care for the future of the country. This responsibility includes the government as well as the opposition. Therefore, I urge the opposition to fulfil its responsibility, and we should all work together to address this issue and move forward toward a lasting solution," he said.

The Union minister also accused the opposition, particularly Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, of being "selective" in raising the issue of paper leaks, alleging that similar incidents had occurred in several states governed by Congress or Congress-supported parties.

Listing examples, Nadda referred to the Service Selection Board examination paper leak in Jammu and Kashmir, the Himachal Pradesh School Examination Board paper leak, leaks involving the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Intermediate and SSC language papers in Telangana, the B.Ed examination of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, the West Bengal Police Constable recruitment examination, the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board Group B examination, alleged irregularities in Kerala Public Service Commission examinations, and paper leaks in Karnataka's Preparatory Board and PUC examinations.

Calling it "a fairly long list," Nadda said these incidents also deserved discussion in Parliament.

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He alleged that the opposition's objective was not the welfare of students but political gain.

"This clearly shows that your objective isn't the welfare of students. Your objective is to improve education, improve the quality of education, and ensure justice for students. You're not interested in this. You want to gain political mileage from student issues and demands. You want to make political gains, which is unfortunate," Nadda said.

Earlier in the press conference, Nadda also spoke about his recent meeting with representatives of the CJP, describing the interaction as cordial and constructive.

"The discussion took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to their views very calmly. I also told them that it would be better if they submitted their points in writing. They have put all those points in writing," he said.

Nadda said the government remains open to further discussions whenever requested.

"I also told them that we are ready for a discussion. Whenever they ask, we are prepared to discuss the matter," he said, adding, "We had no meeting today."