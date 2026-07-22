JP Nadda Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Selective' Stand On Paper Leaks

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of politicising the NEET paper leak issue, questioning why the Leader of the Opposition had remained silent on similar incidents in INDIA bloc ruled states.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Nadda said the issue should not be turned into a political battle and stressed that allegations surrounding paper leaks should be investigated impartially.

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"The issue should not be politicised," Nadda said, responding to Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Centre over the NEET controversy.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's claim that there had been 152 paper leaks, Nadda said the matter warranted an investigation. He also pointed out that examination paper leaks had occurred in Congress-ruled states as well as states governed by Congress allies.

Questioning Gandhi's approach, Nadda asked, "Why are you selective? Why did you not speak out against your own governments when paper leaks occurred there?"

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He alleged that Rahul Gandhi's objective was not the welfare of students but political gain.

"Rahul Gandhi's objective is not the interest of students. You want to use students to further your political agenda, which is unfortunate," Nadda said.

The BJP president also said the Centre was willing to hold discussions on the issue.

"We are ready for a discussion," he said, reiterating the government's willingness to debate the matter while urging that it be addressed constructively rather than politically.