Sena UBT Offers Legal Help To Everyone Supporting 'NEET Students, Sonam Wangchuk & Abhijeet Dipke' Amid Detentions During Protests In Mumbai

Everyone Supporting 'NEET Students, Sonam Wangchuk & Abhijeet Dipke' Amid Detentions During Protests In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT), in a fresh move, created a dedicated email ID for protesters in Mumbai. The move follows after several student protesters, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and in support of Sonam Wangchuk, were detained in Mumbai.

Legal assistance for protesters

In a social media post, Shiv Sena (UBT) stated that if any protesters supporting the NEET students, Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijit Dipke, face any kind of legal action during the protest, they should reach out to the party through shivsenaubtlegal@gmail.com, raising their issue.

According to reports, after police were unable to stop hundreds of activists and student protesters from gathering to stage a protest at Shivaji Park on Tuesday, nearly 900 protesters were detained by Mumbai Police in Dadar for allegedly holding an agitation without the required permission.

Demand for minister's resignation

The gathering followed demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the alleged NEET paper leak, which reportedly led to the suicide of several aspirants.

Heavy police deployment

However, the initial gathering was planned at Azad Maidan but had to be shifted to Nariman Point following heavy police deployment. Security was also heightened at Nariman Point. Gradually, by 5 pm, the scattered groups across the city were redirected to Shivaji Park, where the crowd quickly swelled to over a thousand, vastly outnumbering the police personnel stationed in the area.

FIRs registered

Following the large gathering in Dadar, Mumbai Police detained nearly 900 individuals for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, staging protests without permission and breaching law and order. Following their detention, the city police registered 12 First Information Reports (FIRs) against around 900 detainees. Investigations in all the cases are currently underway.

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