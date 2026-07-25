'We Have Done It': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Hails Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation | VIDEO

X/@PTI

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday hailed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, calling it a victory for the student-led movement that has dominated national headlines for weeks.

Reacting after Pradhan posted a letter stating that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dipke said, "We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned."

Resignation Comes Amid Sustained Student Protests

Pradhan's resignation comes after weeks of nationwide protests led by the CJP over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, demands for examination reforms and calls for accountability in the education system.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The movement, centred at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, gained momentum following allegations of exam irregularities and became one of the largest youth-led agitations in recent years, drawing support from students, activists and opposition leaders.

Centre Faced Mounting Pressure

The resignation marks a significant political development after the Centre had, until recently, resisted the CJP's demand, describing the minister's removal as a matter that remained unresolved during multiple rounds of negotiations.

The issue also dominated the Monsoon Session of Parliament, with repeated disruptions, opposition protests and sustained demonstrations adding to the pressure on the government.

Pradhan Says He Has Submitted Resignation

In an open letter, Dharmendra Pradhan said he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the NEET-UG 2026 controversy.

He outlined the government's response to the alleged irregularities, including a CBI probe, cancellation and rescheduling of the examination, and the transition to a computer-based format. While stepping down as Education Minister, Pradhan reaffirmed his commitment to education reforms and public service.