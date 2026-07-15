Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Is Her Go-To Source For Bollywood Gossip; Singer Admits He Ghost-Follows Gossip Pages

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that when it comes to Bollywood gossip, her husband Nick Jonas is usually one step ahead of her. She shared that the singer often keeps track of celebrity break-ups and industry buzz, sometimes surprising her with updates she had no idea about.

During an appearance on the Jonas Brothers' official podcast, Hey Jonas, Priyanka joined Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas for a candid conversation that soon turned into a chat about Bollywood gossip.

Speaking about Nick's knowledge of the entertainment industry, Priyanka said, “It is true though. He knows stuff even I don’t know. I don’t know when someone’s broken up with someone, and you’re always the one to tell me.”

She recalled that she often finds out about celebrity break-ups while asking Nick to pass along her greetings to someone. “And he’s like, ‘No, they’ve broken up.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, thank you.’”

The exchange prompted Kevin Jonas to ask whether Nick casually walks into a room with the latest celebrity updates, joking, “Does he come into the room and say, ‘Babe, did you hear what happened?’”

Nick was then asked where he gets all this information. Laughing, he admitted that he quietly follows a few Bollywood gossip pages online but refused to reveal their names. “I can’t say names. These are friends of ours.”

Priyanka Chopra reveals shocking facts about Nick Jonas.



When Nick & Priyanka first started texting, Nick was initially skeptical about whether he was really talking to her. To prove it was actually her, he requested that she send him a photo with a timestamp, which she did 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JBJWq0WNhX — Chota Don (@choga_don) July 14, 2026

He added, “There’s a couple of accounts that I kind of ghost-follow. I’m not going to say which ones.”

Joe Jonas compared those anonymous accounts to the popular celebrity gossip platform DeuxMoi, asking if they were Bollywood's equivalent. Nick agreed and explained why he enjoys following them. “There’s some good tea though. There are all these storylines you’ve got to follow,” he said.

As the conversation continued, Priyanka jokingly reacted, “Oh my God, don’t get me into trouble.”

The fact that Priyanka Chopra calls Nick "Babu" lovingly is the most Indian couple thing ever 😭 pic.twitter.com/KNcc6JtSQm — Chota Don (@choga_don) July 15, 2026

Nick quickly clarified that he was speaking in general terms and not about any specific individuals. “No, you’re not getting in trouble. But generally, the culture is just different.”

The podcast also revisited the couple's love story. Nick first contacted Priyanka through a direct message on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2016. They made their public debut together at the 2017 Met Gala, started dating in 2018, got engaged a few months later and married the same year in ceremonies that celebrated both Hindu and Christian traditions.

In January 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie.