'You Can Never Know The Pressure': Rajkummar Rao Reacts To Criticism Over 'Modi Hai' Song, Deletes Comment Later

Actor Rajkummar Rao sparked a fresh social media debate after deleting a comment about his participation in the song Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai. Screenshots of his now-deleted reply have gone viral, with users discussing the meaning behind his words, especially the phrase "You can never know the pressure."

The discussion began after Rajkummar shared a post on Instagram expressing support for students protesting in New Delhi over the alleged NEET-UG exam irregularities . In the comments section, a user questioned the actor about his appearance in the song Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai, which also featured several other Bollywood celebrities.

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The user criticised Rajkummar's decision, writing, "I had huge respect for you man... you lost it with one propaganda song!!! I never miss any of your movies, never thought you would sold off so easily, you were supposed to lead the new generation of artists... instead!!!"

So, Rajkummar Rao has admitted that he was pressured into being part of the "Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai" song. pic.twitter.com/PfKgyigdfb — 𝕯𝖗.♏𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖆𝖓 (@Manthansinh_) July 23, 2026

In response, Rajkummar posted a lengthy reply, but the comment was later deleted. Several social media users saved screenshots of the response before it was removed.

According to the now-viral screenshots, Rajkummar wrote, "I can never sell my soul brother. And one song does not define who I am, what I stand for or what my ideologies in life are. You can never know the pressure. I stand for what is right and what keeps us united as human beings. As long as my conscience is clean and I work the hardest nothing else matters. People who know me personally know who I am and hopefully one day I’ll be able to earn back your respect. I wish you luck and happiness in life. God bless you."

The line "You can never know the pressure" led some users to believe that Rajkummar was referring to pressure surrounding his participation in the song. However, the actor did not explain what he meant by the remark or confirm that he was referring to the song. He also did not state that he was forced or pressured to be part of the project.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar had earlier shared a message supporting students protesting over the NEET-UG issue. In his Instagram post, the actor called for peace, dialogue and compassion, saying that a fair education system is important for the country's growth.

He wrote, "When young people feel unheard, it is a reminder that society must listen. Every voice deserves to be heard with dignity, fairness and respect. At the same time, peace must remain our greatest strength. Violence, from any side, only deepens wounds and takes us further away from meaningful solutions. This is a moment for dialogue and compassion,"

Rajkummar further added, "Let students express themselves responsibly. Let authorities respond with empathy, openness and a genuine willingness to listen. Real and lasting change is built through conversation, not confrontation. That is what is needed now--more than ever. All of us collectively want one thing: growth for our nation, and the foundation for that growth is fair education. Jai Hind."

The protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination have continued across several cities. Earlier this week, thousands of students and supporters participated in the 'Chalo Sansad' march in New Delhi, demanding accountability and calling for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Several members of the film industry, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, Anupam Kher, Sonakshi Sinha, Naseeruddin Shah and Imran Khan, have also expressed support for the students and appealed for a peaceful resolution.