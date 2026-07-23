'I'd Rather Lose My Career Than Losing My Spine': Ayesha Khan Slams Troll Saying She Won't Get Work In Bollywood After NEET Protest

Dhurandhar actress Ayesha Khan reacted strongly to a social media user who warned that supporting the ongoing NEET protests could affect her career in Bollywood. The actress shared the direct message on Instagram after claiming she was detained by Mumbai Police while participating in a protest in support of students.

After Ayesha posted videos from the demonstration on her Instagram stories, one follower sent her a message that read, "No work for you in Bollywood now."

The actress did not hold back in her response. Sharing a screenshot of the DM, she wrote, "I would rather lose my career than losing my spine. Scare someone else, thank you, bye bye."

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Earlier in the day, Ayesha uploaded several videos from the protest site, claiming that she had been detained despite "standing on the road peacefully."

In one of the clips, the actress is seen asking police officers where they were being taken, but she does not receive a response. Another video shows four women police personnel escorting her into a police van. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Unfortunately it took 4 police women to pull me in. But I ask the same question again, why? Did I make a noise? Did I even start a conversation? Detained me for what? For standing in the road? Wasn't even in the group of 5 (sic)."

Later, Ayesha revealed through another Instagram video that she and others had been taken to Worli Police Station.

Explaining the sequence of events, the actress said she had reached Dadar with her brother and a few friends to support students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak. According to Ayesha, police informed them that they could not demonstrate at the location and detained her brother along with her male friends.

She further claimed that while she was standing nearby trying to understand the situation and locate her brother, around 15 police personnel — including both male and female officers — asked them to get into a police van. She alleged that they were then pulled into the vehicle and taken to Worli Police Station.

Although Ayesha questioned the reason for the detention, she also praised the police personnel at the station, describing them as "sweet."

Meanwhile, several members of the film industry have publicly voiced support for students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak. Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Aditi Rao Hydari are among the celebrities who have shared messages backing the students.

Earlier this week, actors Prakash Raj and Shabana Azmi, along with rapper Hanumankind, joined the 'Chalo Sansad' march in New Delhi. The demonstration witnessed police action, including a lathi charge and the use of tear gas, after which more film personalities expressed solidarity with the protesters. The protest continues at Jantar Mantar.

In Mumbai, actors including Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Shalini Pandey also participated in demonstrations supporting the students.

The nationwide protests began in New Delhi over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and have since spread to several cities, with students demanding greater accountability and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.