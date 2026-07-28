'Uski Bhi Nahi Chali...': Samay Raina Takes Hilarious Dig At Alia Bhatt's Alpha Failure, Leaves Raghav Juyal Speechless On Latent S2- VIDEO

Samay Raina's joke on Alia Bhatt's Alpha goes viral | Photo Via Instagram

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina is known for his quick wit and unfiltered humour, and his latest banter on India's Got Latent Season 2 has once again caught the internet's attention. During the latest episode, which was released on YouTube for members only and featured Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM promoting their upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai, with Munawar Faruqui and Rohan Joshi as panellists, Samay delivered a hilarious dig at Alia Bhatt's Alpha reference.

Samay Roasts Alia Bhatt's Alpha On India's Got Latent 2

The exchange began when Raghav mentioned his upcoming film and said, "Meri film aa rahi hai, Bhai Tera Star Hai." Reacting to the comment, Samay jokingly asked, "Kitni baar khud hi batana padega, toh kaisa star hai tu?"

Raghav then brought up Alpha while responding to Samay's remark, saying, "Koi nahi, Alia Bhatt ne bhi khud hi bataya tha," referring to Alia's appearance on India's Got Latent alongside Sharvari to promote the film.

'Uski Bhi Nahi Chali...'

Without missing a beat, Samay replied, "Uski bhi nahi chali fir," leaving everyone in splits. The humorous exchange quickly gained attention on social media, with fans sharing clips and reacting to Samay's signature roasting style.

Check out the video:

Samay Raina Books Theatre For Alpha

Meanwhile, during the release of Alpha, Samay Raina had booked an entire theatre for a special screening of the film. During the event, he also video-called Alia Bhatt , leaving the audience cheering and celebrating the moment. "You actually had fun?" Alia was heard asking the audience during the interaction.

Meanwhile, the latest episode featuring Raghav Juyal will not be released on Netflix. It is available exclusively for members who have paid for the members-only subscription on YouTube.