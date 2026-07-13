Alia Bhatt Skips Red Carpet Appearances At Recent Weddings; Is Alpha Box Office Failure The Reason?

Why Is Alia Bhatt Skipping Red Carpet Appearances? | Instagram

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most media-friendly actresses that we have in the industry. She always very happily poses for the paparazzi and even interacts with them. The actress attended Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception last week, but she didn't pose for the paparazzi on the red carpet at the venue.

Her best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, got married on July 11, 2026. There was a pre-wedding festivity that took place on July 10, and Alia attended it. While there was no proper red carpet set up for celebs to pose, Alia didn't even look at the paparazzi after getting down from the car and just walked away inside the venue. But her videos from the party went viral on social media.

On July 12, Akansha and Sharan Sharma's wedding reception was held. Many celebrities happily posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet, including Alia's family members Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, and Ishaan Mehra (Shaheen's fiancé). But Alia didn't come to the red carpet. Just like the party, her inside pictures from the wedding reception also went viral.

Is Alpha's Box Office Failure The Reason Behind Alia Bhatt's Disappearance From Red Carpets?

Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha has failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie has collected Rs. 53.60 crore in 10 days. While, of course, Alia has always owned the failure of her movies, we wonder if the reason behind her disappearance from the red carpets at recent weddings is because of Alpha's failure.

Well, only Alia can tell us why she decided to skip the red carpet at the weddings and didn't pose for the paparazzi.

Alia Bhatt Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Alia has been busy with the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The movie is slated to release in January next year, and it is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming films.