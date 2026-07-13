Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma Wedding Inside Pictures: Alia Bhatt, Amol Parashar & Photos Of Other Celebrities Go Viral

Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma Wedding Inside Pictures | Instagram

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma got married on July 11, 2026. Their wedding reception took place on July 12, and it was attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Amol Parashar, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, and others. The inside pictures from the wedding have gone viral on social media.

A singer named Bors Bey also attended the wedding, and he took to Instagram to share some inside pictures from the reception, in which he is seen posing with the bride and groom, Alia, and Jackie. He captioned the pictures, "Congratulations to dear Sharan & Akansha. Such beautiful people. Thank you so much for inviting me to play at your wedding. This is such a once-in-a-lifetime experience I will never forget. I am really honoured and humbled by your beautiful gestures. ♥️♥️🙏😊 Dear Alia, what a fan moment. My wife has been asking for a pic with you since the Spain wedding. I thought I would miss the second opportunity too. You're too kind to let me have this memory with you (sic)."

He further wrote, "Sir Jackie, what a true rockstar you are. I should call it Bindass!! Thank you for allowing me this selfie with you.🔥🙌🙏😊♥️ Wow... what an experience this is. I'm too excited for the future (sic)."

Amol Parashar Shares Inside Pictures From Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma Wedding Reception

Akansha's Gram Chikitsalay co-star Amol Parashar also took to his Instagram Story to share a couple of pictures from the wedding reception. He wrote, "Dr Gargi ki ho gayi waah bhai waah (sic)."

The actor shared another picture with the whole team of the web series and wrote, "Aur Bhatkandi waasi pahuch gaye (sic)." Check out the pictures below...

Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma Relationship

Akansha and Sharan were in a relationship for around four years. While their Instagram posts revealed that they were dating, the two never spoke to the media about it.