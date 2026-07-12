Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sharan Sharma Make Glamorous Appearance At Wedding Reception In Mumbai - VIDEO

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma | Ashwini Sawant

Days after tying the knot, actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma celebrated their union with a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday (July 12). The newlyweds hosted a lavish evening for their family members, close friends and colleagues from the film industry, with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The couple made a stylish first appearance together as husband and wife, arriving hand-in-hand at the venue. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Akansha and Sharan were seen greeting photographers before making their way inside to welcome guests.

For the special occasion, Akansha turned heads in a shimmering gold embellished gown. The floor-length ensemble featured a fitted bodice with a sweetheart neckline and broad embellished straps, flowing into an elegant silhouette. She completed the look with a sheer cape-style drape cascading from her shoulders.

Her accessories included a statement diamond choker necklace, matching earrings, stacked bracelets and rings, while her soft, centre-parted open hair added a touch of effortless glamour.

Sharan complemented his bride in a timeless all-black bandhgala suit with a structured Mandarin collar and a tailored silhouette. He paired the outfit with matching trousers and polished black formal shoes. His neatly styled hair, trimmed beard and black-rimmed glasses completed his sophisticated look.

Several well-known personalities from the entertainment industry marked their presence at the celebration, including Randeep Hooda, Boney Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Sonu Nigam, Neena Gupta, Ashoke Pandit, Roop Kumar Rathod and many others.

Akansha and Sharan have reportedly been dating since 2022 but chose to keep their relationship away from the spotlight. They tied the knot on July 9.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akansha was last seen in Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 and will next be seen in the Netflix film Ikka. Sharan Sharma, meanwhile, last directed Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.