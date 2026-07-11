Akansha Ranjan Kapoor & Sharan Sharma Share First Wedding Pics With Heartfelt Note; Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty & Others React

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor & Sharan Sharma Share First Wedding Pics With Heartfelt Note |

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma have shared the first photos from their wedding on social media. As the couple officially tied the knot, Akansha penned a heartfelt note to mark the special occasion. Soon after they posted the dreamy wedding pictures, celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Shaheen Bhatt and several others flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and blessings for the newlyweds.

In a collaborative post, Akansha penned a heartfelt note that read, "Tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta. Tu hai toh darr nahi lagta." The first photo beautifully captures the newlyweds sharing a warm embrace and laughing together as they exchanged their vows. Another emotional moment shows Akansha teary-eyed as she married the love of her life.

The intimate wedding ceremony was filled with personal touches, with the couple reading out their vows to each other before officially sealing their union by signing the marriage documents.

As soon as the couple shared their wedding photos, celebrities flooded the comments section with love and wishes. Ananya Panday wrote, "Aw cuties !!!! Love yall." Alia Bhatt reacted with sun emojis, while Anushka Ranjan called it the "Bestest day ever." Athiya Shetty, Sundeep Kishan, Malaika Arora, Amol Parashar, Aparshakti Khurana, and several others also congratulated the newlyweds and showered them with love.