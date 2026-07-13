Alpha Box Office Collection Day 10: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Starrer Fails To Earn A Good Amount During Its Second Weekend; Collects ₹6.15 Crore

Alpha Box Office Collection | YouTube

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha was released on July 3, 2026. The film received mixed reviews from critics, but it faced a lot of negativity on social media. It took a decent opening at the box office and showed a good jump over the first weekend. However, during the weekdays, the film dropped drastically.

In its first week, the movie collected Rs. 47.45 crore net in India. Alpha clearly needed to show a good jump at the box office during its second weekend, but that didn't happen. According to Sacnilk, on its second Friday, the film collected Rs. 1.65 crore. On its ninth and 10th day, it earned Rs. 2.25 crore each. So, during its second weekend, Alpha earned Rs. 6.15 crore net in India, taking the 10-day total to Rs. 53.60 crore net.

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Collection

If we look at the worldwide box office collection, the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer has earned Rs. 89.41 crore gross. Well, the collections are surely not bad for a female-led action movie, but the high budget is the villain here.

Alpha Budget

While YRF has not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, according to reports, Alpha is mounted on a huge budget of Rs. 100–130 crore. So, if we compare the budget and the collection, the Shiv Rawail directorial is heading to become a flop at the box office.

Alpha Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to Alpha and wrote, "Overall, Alpha is not a bad film that we expected it to be after watching the teaser and trailer. It is a classy action entertainer that you can watch in theatres once for sure. But don't compare it with Dhurandhar, as both are totally different films. Also, Alia Bhatt fans, just book your tickets right away!"