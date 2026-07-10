Alpha Box Office Collection Day 7: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Starrer Earns ₹2.60 Crore On Thursday; Fails To Cross ₹50 Crore Mark In First Week

Alpha Box Office Collection | Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, the mixed reviews from critics and the negativity on social media surrounding the film became a huge hurdle for the movie at the box office. Alpha took a decent start and showed good growth at the box office during its first weekend.

However, from Monday onwards, the movie dropped drastically. On Thursday, according to Sacnilk, Alpha collected Rs. 2.60 crore net in India, taking the seven-day total to Rs. 47.55 crore net. In its first week, the film even failed to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Collection

On its seventh day, the film collected Rs. 1.25 crore overseas, taking the gross total to Rs. 22.55 crore. So, the worldwide gross collection of the film in its first week is Rs. 79.21 crore.

Alpha Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of Alpha, according to reports, it was made on a budget of Rs. 100–130 crore. So, the Shiv Rawail directorial, for now, is heading to become a flop at the box office.

During its second week, the film needs to show a miraculous jump. However, Dhamaal 4 is releasing on Friday, so let's see what response Alpha will get at the box office during its second week.

Alpha Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to Alpha and wrote, "Alpha is not a bad film that we expected it to be after watching the teaser and trailer. It is a classy action entertainer that you can watch in theatres once for sure. But don't compare it with Dhurandhar, as both are totally different films. Also, Alia Bhatt fans, just book your tickets right away!"