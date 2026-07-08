Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Film Grows 10.4%, Earns ₹4.25 Crore After Monday Dip

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo Via YouTube

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, was released on July 3. The film also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. It opened to decent box office numbers during its initial days. However, on Monday, the film witnessed its first major drop in collections in both India and overseas, amid mixed-to-negative social media reactions and lukewarm reviews from audiences and critics. Despite the dip, the film managed to recover on Day 5 with a positive jump in earnings.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, on Day 5, Alpha collected Rs 4.25 crore net across 7,173 shows at the Indian box office, registering a 10.4% growth over Day 4's net collection of Rs 3.85 crore. The latest numbers have taken the film's total India net collection to Rs 42.10 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 50.23 crore after five days of release.

In the overseas market, Alpha earned Rs 1.50 crore gross on Day 5, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 19.80 crore. With both domestic and international earnings combined, the film's worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 70.03 crore.

Alpha Budget

Considering the film is mounted on a reported budget of around Rs 100–130 crore, the Day 5 collection can be described as positive but not outstanding. The 10.4% growth over the previous day is an encouraging sign, especially since weekday collections typically decline.

However, Rs 4.25 crore remains a moderate weekday total for a big-budget production. Alpha still has a long way to go before recovering its production costs.

Alpha Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Alpha 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Alpha is not as bad a film as we expected it to be after watching the teaser and trailer. It is a classy action entertainer that you can watch in theatres once for sure. But don't compare it with Dhurandhar, as both are totally different films. Also, Alia Bhatt fans, just book your tickets right away!"