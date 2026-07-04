Is Alia Bhatt's Alpha Hamster Scene COPIED From Florence Pugh-Starrer Thunderbolts? Netizens Spot Striking Similarities

Alpha Scene Compared To Thunderbolts | Photo Via Instagram

Alia Bhatt-starrer Alpha, released on July 3, has been receiving a mixed response from both audiences and critics. Also featuring Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in key roles, the film has been under discussion online for one particular sequence that has gone viral on social media.

Alpha's Hamster Scene Copied From Florence Pugh's Thunderbolts?

The scene in question shows Bhatt’s character Sita protecting her hamster after she brutally kills multiple people and destroys a building where Bobby Deol’s character had his headquarters and where she was trained. Throughout the sequence, she ensures that her hamster remains unharmed, even amid the chaos of the action. After leaving the scene, she places the hamster in her bag and rides away on a bike.

However, several viewers have also pointed out similarities between this sequence and a scene from the 2025 Hollywood film Thunderbolts, starring Florence Pugh. These claims suggest that the concept or execution may have been inspired by or resemble the earlier film, sparking comparisons and discussions online.

Netizens React

Soon after, scenes from Alpha and Thunderbolts went viral on Reddit, where users began sharing side-by-side clips and debating the similarities between the two sequences. The posts sparked widespread discussion, with several viewers criticising the writing and creative choices behind the scene. Some also mentioned writer Uday Chopra, who is also an actor, in discussions surrounding the film.

A user wrote, "Writer Uday Chopra thinks people haven't watched Hollywood movies" Another added, "Sid Anand might have said this to him. 90% of Indians haven't watched Hollywood movies." Another said, "idk why people are hating Alia here; the main problem is YRF." "This is plagarism," said another.

Alpha Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Alpha 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Alpha is not a bad film that we expected it to be after watching the teaser and trailer. It is a classy action entertainer that you can watch in theatres once for sure. But don't compare it with Dhurandhar, as both are totally different films. Also, Alia Bhatt fans, just book your tickets right away!"