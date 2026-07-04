'Our Reply For Dhurandhar': Did Pakistani Actresses Mahira Khan & Iqra Aziz Praise Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Starrer Alpha?

Pakistani Actresses Praise Alpha? | Instagram / X (Twitter)

YRF's female-led Spy Universe film Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, was released on Friday, July 3, 2026. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, but it is mostly facing a lot of negativity on social media due to multiple reasons. Meanwhile, two screenshots are going viral on social media, claiming that Pakistani actresses Mahira Khan and Iqra Aziz praised the film.

The screenshot shows that Iqra, on her Instagram Story, wrote, "Must watch movie guys. Our reply for Dhurandhar #ThanksYRF (sic)." Meanwhile, Mahira's screenshot reads, "Loved it. Finally, old Bollywood, which we grew up watching, is back on track (sic)." Check out the viral screenshots below...

🚨 CBFC UNDER FIRE



A social media backlash has erupted after Pakistani actresses promoted Alpha on Instagram.



Users are demanding answers from the CBFC over its approval of the film, alleging it contains scenes disrespecting the Indian Army.



CBFC board includes:



* Vivek… pic.twitter.com/2VHzBBZjYU — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) July 4, 2026

We tried to verify the above screenshots, but Iqra's and Mahira's accounts are not available in India. Therefore, we cannot claim anything about the authenticity of the viral screenshots.

Alpha Box Office Collection

Alpha took a decent opening at the box office and collected Rs. 9.25 crore net in India. The trade was expecting it to earn around Rs. 7–8 crore on its first day, but the collection has turned out to be better.

Alpha Budget

However, reportedly, the Shiv Rawail directorial was made on a budget of Rs. 100–130 crore, so the film needs to show a huge jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.

Alpha Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Alpha is not as bad a film as we expected it to be after watching the teaser and trailer. It is a classy action entertainer that you can watch in theatres once for sure. But don't compare it with Dhurandhar, as both are totally different films. Also, Alia Bhatt fans, just book your tickets right away!"