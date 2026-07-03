Alpha Review: Alia Bhatt Actually Shows What Jigra Means In This Classy, Action Entertainer

Alpha Review |

Title: Alpha

Director: Shiv Rawail

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol

Ratings: 3 stars

Alpha Review: The last two movies of YRF's Spy Universe, Tiger 3 and War 2, failed to leave a strong mark in the audience's hearts and minds. Even though the former did reasonably well at the box office, content-wise it received mixed reactions. So, now all eyes were on YRF's first female-led Spy Universe movie, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The teaser of Alpha received mostly negative reviews, and the trailer got a mixed response. So, it was clearly an Agni Pariksha for YRF to deliver a good film. So, did they pass the Agni Pariksha? Read on to know that...

The movie revolves around a special programme named Alpha started by Colonel Fateh (Bobby Deol) and Dr Verghese (Dibyendu Bhattacharya). There's a serum made by the latter that gives our soldiers additional powers to perform better in war. But after testing the serum on a few soldiers, the programme fails, and the Indian Army decides to stop it. However, Janaki (Dia Mirza), a pregnant woman, was injected with the Alpha serum. While giving birth to her daughter, Janaki dies, but her daughter stays alive. Fateh decides to use the girl (Sita, played by Alia Bhatt) as his experiment and trains her to become a soldier. However, while Sita thinks she is being trained to become an Indian soldier, things change, and the twists and turns begin...

Alpha is written by Uday Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail. The film starts on an interesting note, but soon looks like a very regular action film that will offer nothing great. However, after around 45 minutes, the movie picks up when the twists and turns start appearing on screen. In the first half, there's an elaborate action sequence (Alia vs Sharvari) which has been choreographed wonderfully.

While the interval block makes it look like we will get to watch a never-before-seen action sequence, the action scene post-interval just falls flat. The movie later moves towards an emotional journey between the characters of Alia and Sharvari, and thankfully, their bonding doesn't give us the lesbian feeling at all. Remember the heated chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff, and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR? Yes, that's not there between Alia and Sharvari, which is quite good.

The second half has some really good and well-choreographed action sequences and interesting twists and turns that keep us engaged to the screen. Even the climax impresses.

But the problem with Alpha is that the characters get things very easily. They travel from one place to another without any hurdles. There's this whole portion that shows Alia and Sharvari's characters travelling through jungles for 66 hours, but the glam quotient is up to the mark.

Alpha Review: Actors' Performance

After watching the trailer, Alia Bhatt was trolled a lot. But, in the movie, she once again proves that she is one of the best actresses we have in the industry. Her performance is outstanding, and she has nailed it in the action sequences. Well, in Alpha, she actually shows what Jigra means!

Sharvari gets less screen time compared to Alia, but she steals the show whenever she comes on the big screen. She has been given a couple of scenes to shine, and the actress leaves a mark.

Anil Kapoor, as RAW chief Vikrant Kaul, impresses us, and he proves that even though he might play a father's character, he still has the hero swag in him. Bobby Deol's performance is also quite good, but his Haryanvi accent is uneven and fails to impress.

Hrithik Roshan has an interesting cameo, and he is looking SUPER HOT in it.

Alpha Review: Music

No songs from Alpha were unveiled before the release, so whatever you hear in the movie will be new for you, and once the film is over, you will feel like searching for the jukebox of the movie. Also, the background score is wow and elevates the action sequences.

Alpha Review: FPJ Verdict

Overall, Alpha is not a bad film that we expected it to be after watching the teaser and trailer. It is a classy action entertainer that you can watch in theatres once for sure. But don't compare it with Dhurandhar, as both are totally different films. Also, Alia Bhatt fans, just book your tickets right away!

P.S. There's a post-credit surprise, which is very hot, so don't leave the theatre quickly.