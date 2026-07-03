Alpha: Hrithik Roshan's Cameo Video Leaked Online, Fans Say Major Kabir's Entry Is Worth The Wait

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol's much-awaited spy thriller Alpha finally arrived in theatres on Friday (July 3). While the film opened to mixed reactions from audiences, one moment that grabbed everyone's attention is Hrithik Roshan's special appearance as Major Kabir. Soon after the first shows ended, leaked videos of the superstar's cameo went viral on social media.

The viral clips show Hrithik performing an action sequence, leaving fans excited to see the War star return to the YRF Spy Universe. His screen presence and stylish entry have become one of the biggest talking points among viewers.

The makers had teased Hrithik's appearance in the film's trailer but deliberately kept his face hidden. With Alpha now in theatres, fans have finally witnessed his cameo and have been sharing clips and reactions across social media platforms.

Many viewers praised Hrithik's powerful screen presence and described his entry scene as one of the film's standout moments. One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, "#Alpha Hrithik Roshan's cameo is entertaining and will likely please fans, although it comes across as somewhat forced and inserted primarily for fan service."

"Hrithik in full Krrish mode in Alphaa," wrote another user.

Here's how others reacted:

#Alpha HRITHIK ROSHAN THE MONK 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



Bro Wasting His Heak Stardom On Pathetic Cameos 🥲🥲 — 𝗖𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗠𝗔 𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗗 (@Cine_Uncensored) July 3, 2026

Watching #alpha



Here comes HRITHIK ROSHAN



Entire Theatre Erupted 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/GN4F7ZArPb — Aamir 2100cr SRK 1100cr (@Rancho119) July 3, 2026

This is the kind of action Hrithik Roshan deserves. He looked effortless, and Shiv Rawail did a fantastic job showcasing Kabir through slick, hand to hand combat. instead of relying on over the top spectacle.



(Just wish it had gone on for a little longer) #Alpha — ZeMo (@ZeM6108) July 3, 2026

BULLETS. BULLETS. BULLETS. 💥💥💥



AND THEN… THE ENTRY OF #HrithikRoshan 🔥



India’s biggest action superstar proves once again why no one matches his screen presence.



The theatre ERUPTED. The hooting was deafening. It literally turned into a stadium!



One thing #Alpha… — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) July 3, 2026

So, #Hrithik cameo in #Alpha is better than entry sequence of #War2.

Nonetheless, the damage has been done by Ayan, Adi & @ihrithik. The character is ruined & it's a failed universe now. — Mr. Nobody (@iamnonentity3) July 3, 2026

Hrithik reprised his popular role as Major Kabir, a character first introduced in War. His appearance further connects Alpha with the expanding YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha features Alia and Sharvari in the lead roles, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor playing pivotal characters. The film also creates history as the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.

While Hrithik's cameo has received appreciation online, the overall response to the film has been divided. Several viewers called Alpha "average," while some felt Alia Bhatt was "miscast." Others praised the supporting cast and enjoyed the action sequences despite expressing reservations about the film's overall execution.

Alpha also witnessed multiple release date changes before reaching theatres. It was originally scheduled for release on December 25 last year and was later postponed to April before finally hitting cinemas on July 3.