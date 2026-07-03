Alpha X Review: From Calling Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Film 'OTT Material' & 'Boring' To Praising Hrithik Roshan's Cameo, Here's How Netizens Reacted

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's much-awaited spy thriller Alpha finally hit theatres on Friday (July 3). As the first morning shows concluded, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from moviegoers, with audiences sharing mixed opinions about the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia and Sharvari in lead roles, while Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor play pivotal characters. The film also features a special cameo by Hrithik Roshan, who reprises his iconic role as Major Kabir from War.
The film is a significant milestone for the YRF Spy Universe as it is the franchise's first female-led instalment. The successful spy universe already includes blockbuster films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.
Soon after the film's release, viewers took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their first impressions. The early response has been divided, with some appreciating the supporting cast and action sequences, while others were left disappointed by the overall execution.
Several viewers described the film as "average," while a few felt Alia was "miscast." Some users also commented that the film tested their patience despite its high expectations. At the same time, a section of users praised the performances of the supporting actors and enjoyed parts of the action.
Another group of users on X described the film as "average with couple of slick action set-pieces."
Take a look at some reactions here:
Alpha had a long journey before reaching theatres. The film was initially scheduled for release on December 25 last year before being postponed to April this year. After multiple release date changes during production, the spy thriller finally arrived on the big screen on July 3.
As one of the most anticipated releases of the year, Alpha has generated considerable buzz for introducing a female-led story to the popular spy franchise. While the first wave of audience reactions remains mixed, it will be interesting to see how the film performs at the box office over the coming days.