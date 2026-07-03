Alpha X Review: From Calling Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Film 'OTT Material' & 'Boring' To Praising Hrithik Roshan's Cameo, Here's How Netizens Reacted

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's much-awaited spy thriller Alpha finally hit theatres on Friday (July 3). As the first morning shows concluded, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from moviegoers, with audiences sharing mixed opinions about the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia and Sharvari in lead roles, while Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor play pivotal characters. The film also features a special cameo by Hrithik Roshan, who reprises his iconic role as Major Kabir from War.

The film is a significant milestone for the YRF Spy Universe as it is the franchise's first female-led instalment. The successful spy universe already includes blockbuster films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.

Soon after the film's release, viewers took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their first impressions. The early response has been divided, with some appreciating the supporting cast and action sequences, while others were left disappointed by the overall execution.

Several viewers described the film as "average," while a few felt Alia was "miscast." Some users also commented that the film tested their patience despite its high expectations. At the same time, a section of users praised the performances of the supporting actors and enjoyed parts of the action.

Another group of users on X described the film as "average with couple of slick action set-pieces."

Take a look at some reactions here:

Just survived #Alpha



⭐⭐



What was supposed to be a high octane spy thriller turned into a endurance test. The story is dull..... screenplay keeps testing your patience & the music is forgettable. #AliaBhatt looks completely miscast and struggles to make the role… pic.twitter.com/TSiXu0Fvdp — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) July 3, 2026

#Alpha interval review



It is neither that bad nor that awesome, it looks good as per my expectations.



Bobby Deol dominated the screen as always for as long as he appeared.#AliaBhatt's entry was okay, but I don't know why I was laughing at some of the dialogues.



I haven't… pic.twitter.com/Hv1C83Cetk — Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) July 3, 2026

#Alpha INTERVAL REVIEW 🚨



Messy. Underwhelming. Disappointing. 📉



Only #AliaBhatt stands out till interval. Second half needs a miracle. 👀🔥 — SK movie review (@SK0049387743129) July 3, 2026

#Alpha Review ⭐⭐



A disappointing Spy Universe outing with weak writing, unconvincing action and zero thrills.#AliaBhatt & #Sharvari deliver sincere performances, but the script🤔 #HrithikRoshan's cameo is the only major highlight.



Verdict: Weakest films in the Spy Universe. pic.twitter.com/ZOJMdXybWS — Sagar Talkies (@SagarTalkies) July 3, 2026

🚨🚨 ALPHA REVIEW— JUST SHAME🚨🚨



Before release, Alia’s PR aggressively pushed #Alpha as a film that “celebrates Indian soldiers” and is completely “propaganda-free.”



Yet the actual movie delivers the complete opposite: Indian agents are repeatedly shown as traitors, with… — Akkian(Viratian) by heart (@DevoteeAkki) July 3, 2026

#Alpha

Till the Interval

A Mix Bag Something are Working Something Not #Sharvari Screen Presense is Really Solid #Aliabhatt Style is Good but Performance Dull

Story is Average but direction is Good

Lets See What Will be Happened in Second Half💯

.#Review — VASU KAPOOR ( Filmydunniyaaa ) (@moviereview1684) July 3, 2026

Alpha: What should have been a gripping, high-octane spy thriller turned into a tiring bearing test.



Full review coming out soon. #alphareview — Kritika vaid (@KritikaVaid91) July 3, 2026

#Alpha Review : Wahiyat



• Outdated OTT material — volt (@voltflix) July 3, 2026

#ALPHA Interval Review -



Positives -



Bobby Deol ✅



Negative -



Everything Else ❌❌

5feet Alia Bhatt Action Looks Cringe 🫤 — 𝗖𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗠𝗔 𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗗 (@Cine_Uncensored) July 3, 2026

#Alpha First Half Review:

Overall, it's good enough.



Positives:

•Alia and Sharvari have delivered good performances.

•The overall vibe of the film is engaging.

•Thanks to the makers for not bringing the India–Pakistan angle into the story (at least until the interval).… — Movie_Masala (@MovieMasala_24) July 3, 2026

#Alpha Movie Review 2.5*



Hrithik Roshan's cameo is the only moment that truly brings excitement and relief to the film. Apart from that, the movie feels average and never really reaches its full potential. The story, pacing, and overall impact are just okay. pic.twitter.com/owqLZHZ9xf — Chirag Vyas (@chiragji007) July 3, 2026

Alpha had a long journey before reaching theatres. The film was initially scheduled for release on December 25 last year before being postponed to April this year. After multiple release date changes during production, the spy thriller finally arrived on the big screen on July 3.

As one of the most anticipated releases of the year, Alpha has generated considerable buzz for introducing a female-led story to the popular spy franchise. While the first wave of audience reactions remains mixed, it will be interesting to see how the film performs at the box office over the coming days.