Alpha First Half Review: Good Action, Alia Bhatt Shines, But Second Half Will Be The Agni Pariksha

Alpha First Half Review | Photo Via YouTube

Alpha First Half Review:

Finally, after a lot of buzz, some positive and some negative, Alpha has finally hit the big screens. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, and our reviewer is currently watching the movie, and its interval.

Alpha starts on a slow note, and you might feel what's happening and why these things are happening. But once the twists and turns start taking place, the movie gets interesting.

In the first half, we have already watched some really good action sequences, and the one featuring Alia and Sharvari has been the highlight. The background music is good and gives the classy vibes.

Performance wise, till now, it is Alia who has been giving the best screen time and she has done very well. Sharvari and Anil also leave a mark, but Bobby's Haryanvi accent is irritating.

The interval point is quite interesting, and the second half is clearly the Agni Pariksha. So, let's wait and watch how it turns out to be.

Also, all the theories about the basic concept has turned to be false.

Stay tuned to The Free Press Journal for the full review.