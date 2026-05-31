'Log Itne Velle Hai Ki...': Bobby Deol Reacts To Rumours Of Rift With Alia Bhatt On Alpha Sets - VIDEO

Actor Bobby Deol addressed rumours claiming that he had a disagreement with Alia Bhatt on the sets of the upcoming spy thriller 'Alpha'. The actor dismissed the speculation and said he was surprised when he first came across the reports.

Social media had recently been buzzing with claims that Bobby and Alia had an argument during the filming of the YRF Spy Universe film. However, Bobby has now clarified that there is no truth to the rumours and praised Alia for her professionalism and dedication.

Speaking about the reports, Bobby revealed that he first learned about them through a friend.

“Mujhe bhi ek dost ne bheja uss rumour ka snapshot. Main bhi hairaan ho gaya. Log itne velle hai ki kuch bhi likh ke bana dete hai,” he told India TV.

The actor went on to speak highly of his co-star and recalled her commitment on set, especially while filming action sequences.

“Alia is a very good actress and she is very professional. She works very hard. Alia was also prepared for all the fight sequences that she had to do. Toh mujhe nahi samaj mein aaya kisne kya soch ke ye sab rumours likhe. I can't go around proving the point to anybody. So it is not true. Log Instagram se influenced rehte hai lekin uspe 90 per cent kahaniyaan sahi nahi hoti hai,” Bobby added.

About the upcoming film

'Alpha' is one of the most anticipated films in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe and marks the franchise's first female-led installment. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor playing pivotal characters.

The project has already seen multiple release date changes. Initially slated to release last year, the film was later pushed to April 2026 before the makers announced July 10, 2026, as its release date.

However, recent reports suggest that the film may arrive in theatres even earlier. According to Bollywood Hungama, 'Alpha' has reportedly been preponed by a week and could now release on July 3, 2026. The report claims that the shift was considered after 'Dhamaal 4', which was scheduled for the same date, moved to July 17. The makers, however, have not officially confirmed any change in the release schedule.

Apart from its star-studded cast, 'Alpha' has generated excitement because of reports that Hrithik Roshan will make a special appearance. There have also been rumours about Shah Rukh Khan reprising his role as Pathaan in a cameo, though no official confirmation has been made so far.