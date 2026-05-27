 Are Alia Bhatt, Sharvari & Bobby Deol's Leaked Pictures From Alpha Fake Or Real?
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Are Alia Bhatt, Sharvari & Bobby Deol's Leaked Pictures From Alpha Fake Or Real?

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol will next be seen on the big screens in Alpha. An X account posted a few pictures on social media, claiming to be leaked images of the actors from the film.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, May 27, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
Are Alia Bhatt, Sharvari & Bobby Deol's Leaked Pictures From Alpha Fake Or Real?
Alpha Leaked Pictures? | X (Twitter)

YRF's upcoming Spy Universe movie, Alpha, stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, and reportedly, Bobby Deol will be seen as the antagonist in the film. Now, an X account named Shahabuddin Ahmed (SRKian) 2.0 took to X and shared a few images of three actors, claiming them to be leaked pictures from the film.

The account initially posted blurred images and wrote, "#BobbyDeol- #AliaBhatt & #Sharvari First Official Internet Breaking LEAKED Photos ⚠️ From #ALPHA Shoot On Sets In 2025❤️‍🔥 LORD ALPHA Full Fledge RAW & REAL First Look Reveal In #YRFSpyUniverse Next Action Opus In July 2026 💯 Its From EMPIRE CLIMAX Sequence Of Assassin Vs A.I (sic)."

Later, the X user shared clear images enhanced by using AI and wrote, "#ALPHA ✨ EXCLUSIVE & OFFICIAL LEAKED PHOTOS ENHANCED w/ Google Gemini (Nano Banana)❤️‍🔥 #BobbyDeol Vs #AliaBhatt & #Sharvari In An Empire Chase Climax Fight Scene👊 From #YRFSpyUniverse Next Dark Mission (Chapter)💥 Super Agents Vs Rogue Lord & A.I Army⚡️Penned By #ShivRawail (sic)."

Well, there's no credibility to the images, whether they are real or fake, AI-generated pictures. Neither Yash Raj Films nor the actors have given any statement about the viral leaked pictures yet.

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Alpha Release Date

Alpha was earlier slated to release in 2025. But, the release was postponed to April 2026. However, it was delayed once again, and now, it is slated to hit the big screens on July 10, 2026.

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Alpha On India's Got Latent

Meanwhile, a few days ago, a picture of Alia and Sharvari went viral on social media, in which the two were seen shooting for India's Got Latent season 2. According to reports, the two actresses will be seen on the show to promote Alpha. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail, who had helmed YRF's series The Railway Men.

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