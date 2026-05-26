'It Is The Biggest Myth That Actresses Can't Be Friends': Main Vaapas Aaunga Actress Sharvari On Getting Support From Alpha Co-Star Alia Bhatt | FPJ Exclusive

Sharvari / Alia Bhatt | YouTube / Instagram

Sharvari will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga. The trailer and songs of the film have created a great pre-release buzz, and the actress' performance in the track Maskara has become the talk of the town. Alia Bhatt, who has worked with Imtiaz in Highway and with Sharvari in the upcoming film Alpha, a few days ago, had made a video on the song Maskara while getting ready for her Cannes 2026 appearance. The video quickly went viral on social media.

The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Sharvari and spoke to her about Alia. When asked, we usually hear that two actresses can't be friends, but what she has to say about the love and support she is getting from Alia, Sharvari said, "It is the biggest myth that actresses can't be friends." Imtiaz added, "Many actresses are friends."

Sharvari further said, "Obviously, what she has done is so kind, genuine, and loving, which really represents her the most. There's friendship, and she is a big cheerleader for all of us, who are a part of this film. She has literally worked with all of us. It makes the whole thing more special for us because in this whole world, you always want people to cheer for you, and she is one big cheerleader."

Main Vaapas Aaunga also stars Vedang Raina, with whom Alia worked in the film Jigra.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Release Date

Main Vaapas Aaunga is all set to release on June 12, 2026. The movie also features Diljit Dosanjh and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. The trailer of the film was launched a few days ago at an event in Mumbai, and it impressed one and all. The audience is surely waiting to experience Imtiaz Ali's directorial on the big screens.