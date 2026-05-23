'We Announced First...': Imtiaz Ali On Main Vaapas Aaunga Clashing At Box Office With Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata & Other Movies | FPJ Exclusive

Imtiaz Ali On Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Clash |

A few months ago, when the release date of Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga was announced, it was the only film releasing on June 12, 2026. However, in Bollywood, the release date shuffle happens a lot, and now, three more films are slated to hit the big screens on June 12: Kangana Ranaut starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Manoj Bajpayee's Governor: The Silent Saviour, and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.

The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Imtiaz, and when asked about the four-way box office clash on June 12, the filmmaker said, "These things are not in control. We announced first. Usually, in the film industry, there's a kind of bhaichara like 'meri film aarahi hai toh tu mat aa, next baar aaja' and that kind of thing, and it usually works. This is the first time I am hearing that other movies are also coming out on that day. But, if that is going to be the case, then so be it."

Imtiaz further explained, "There are only 52 weeks, and there are more than 52 films that are released every year. So, this is bound to happen."

Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer

The trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga was launched at a grand event in Mumbai earlier this week. It has received a fantastic response from the audience, and Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina's performances have already become the talk of the town.

Main Vaapas Aaunga songs

Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman, and Irshad Kamil have teamed up once again, so the expectations from the music of Main Vaapas Aaunga are quite high. Till now, three songs titled Kya Kamaal Hai, Maskara, and Vo Nahin have been released, and all three have become chartbusters.

The audience is surely looking forward to watching Main Vaapas Aaunga and experiencing the beautiful romantic world of Imtiaz Ali on the big screens.