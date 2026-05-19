Main Vaapas Aaunga Trailer: 'Beautiful', 'Old-School Romance Revival'; Imtiaz Ali's Film Starring Sharvari-Vedang Raina Impresses Netizens

Main Vaapas Aaunga Trailer | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga was released on Tuesday at an event in Mumbai. The event was attended by Imtiaz Ali, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah, and other cast membes and crew of the film. Well, the trailer reveals that Main Vaapas Aaunga is a love story set against the backdrop of partition, and it is set in two time periods, 1947 and 2026.

While Sharvari and Vedang will be seen in the flashback portions of the film, the present era will be led by Diljit Dosanjh. The trailer is quite good, and of course, AR Rahman's fantastic music is the highlight of it. Watch the trailer below...

Netizens Review Main Vaapas Aaunga Trailer

Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer has impressed the netizens. A netizen tweeted, "Imtiaz Ali really understands how to make longing feel more emotional than love itself (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Old-school romance revival incoming (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Beautiful trailer loved it. the dialogues, the music and the story everything looks promising. definitely going to watch it on big screen (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Diljit Dosanjh On Not Attending Trailer Launch Of Main Aavapas Aaunga

Diljit is currently in the US, busy with his concerts so he couldn't attend the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai. However, the actor-singer had sent a video message from Texas, in which he said, "Hello folks, this is Diljit Dosanjh. Love and greetings to all. You are going to watch the trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga, so enjoy it. I am in Texas, so I could not come. Tonight's show in Texas is sold out. I am taking care of some things here; you do the same thing. Jaldi Main Bhi Vaapas Aaunga. Enjoy the trailer."

Main Vaapas Aaunga Release Date

Produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aunga is set to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.