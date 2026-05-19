Main Vaapas Aaunga Trailer: Imtiaz Ali Brings Back Old-World Romance With Emotional Partition-Era Love Story

The trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga is finally out, and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali once again dives deep into the world of love, memories, and emotional longing. Known for creating heartfelt romance dramas, Imtiaz appears to have brought back his signature storytelling style with this emotional theatrical outing.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, the trailer gives viewers a glimpse into a layered story filled with romance, heartbreak, nostalgia, and separation.

The trailer opens with emotionally charged visuals set against the backdrop of memories from the Partition era. Naseeruddin Shah’s character appears to carry the pain of an incomplete love story that has stayed with him for decades. Diljit Dosanjh is seen navigating a journey tied to the past, while Vedang Raina and Sharvari bring a youthful and contemporary love story into the narrative.

Packed with poetic dialogues, intimate moments, train journeys, old letters, emotional reunions, and soulful music, the trailer balances old-world romance with modern emotions. The visuals also hint at themes of belonging, identity, and relationships that continue across generations.

The film marks the reunion of the iconic trio - AR Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz Ali - whose collaborations have delivered several memorable songs over the years.

Speaking about the trailer, Imtiaz Ali said, “What have we left behind? What is the love that we carried in our hearts when we crossed the river of time? Main Vaapas Aaunga is a personal story of love and longing which remained in someone's heart for 78 years after the partition of the country. It is also an echo of hundreds of stories that I heard from the veteran generation that has seen partition with their own eyes. The film looks back from a contemporary point of view at the heart beats of a dynamic generation. I feel privileged and grateful to get the chance to work on this story and make this film. I along with Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films present the trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga with love. See you in theatres on the 12th of June.”

Sunil Chainani also shared his excitement and said, “The overwhelming response to the teaser and music has been truly heartening, and we’re thrilled to finally unveil the trailer to audiences. While it beautifully captures the film’s emotional depth and cinematic scale, it still only offers a glimpse into the beautiful heart and immense power of this story. To be on this journey with maestros like Imtiaz Ali, A. R. Rahman and Irshad Kamil has truly been a privilege and we couldn’t be prouder of the film. Main Vaapas Aaunga is an intensely moving and immersive cinematic experience, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it on the big screen.”

Produced by Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment, and Window Seat Films, the film is set to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026. Music for the film has been released under Tips Music.