'This Is Real Music & Soul': Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga New Song 'Vo Nahin' Out Steals Spotlight; Fans React- WATCH

Amid the teaser release of Main Vaapas Aaunga, the makers have unveiled a new song titled “Vo Nahin”, which delves deep into themes of memory, emotion, and longing. The track beautifully captures the pain of separation and the lingering loneliness that follows distance, reflecting on love and loss in an evocative manner. Tips Official released the song with the caption, "Can love really be lost? Can home really be found? Nostalgic and intimate, Vo Nahin feels like talking to someone who is no longer there, yet somehow still everywhere."

The song is composed and produced by A R Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. “Vo Nahin” is sung by Adithya RK, Armaan Khan, and Sameer Khan under the supervision of Hiral Viradia.

Fans have been quick to react to the soulful number. Taking to X, one user wrote, "There’s always a surprise when you think Rahman’s tracks are taking us in a specific direction. In Vo Nahin, he takes us on a Qawwali route accompanied by Irshad Kamil’s lovely lyrics mid way." On YouTube, listeners praised the composition, with one comment reading, "Though it is not a popular music style but this is the real Music and soul. Only one Soul make it happen in the world, It is AR Rahmaan. what to say more. Purely beautiful." Another user added, "Wow what a song. Three different tunes one song."

Main Vaapas Aaunga is an upcoming Hindi romantic drama directed by acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 12 June 2026 and has already generated strong buzz for its emotional storytelling and music-driven narrative. It stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, Vedang Raina, and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

The film is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India (1947) and explores themes of love, longing, migration, memory, and belonging across generations. It follows emotionally layered characters whose personal journeys are shaped by displacement and the search for home.