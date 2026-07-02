Alpha Advance Booking Report: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Starrer Sells More Than 18K Tickets For Its Opening Day

Alpha Advance Booking Report | Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Sharvaristarrer Alpha is all set to hit the big screens on July 3, 2026. The teaser of the film was released a few weeks ago, but it failed to impress the audience. However, the trailer did grab attention and created a decent pre-release buzz for the movie. Alia and Sharvari are also promoting the film well by doing city tours. However, the advance booking for its opening day is surely not up to the mark.

The advance booking for Alpha started on Wednesday, and in more than 24 hours, the movie has sold over 18K tickets till now. According to Sacnilk, for its first day, the movie has, till now, collected Rs. 69.36 lakh without block seats, and with block seats, the collection is Rs. 2.06 crore. Well, for now, it looks difficult for Alpha to take a double-digit opening. However, a lot depends on the on-the-spot booking on Friday.

Jigra Vs Alpha

Alia's last release, Jigra, had taken an opening of Rs. 4.55 crore. So, it will be interesting to see whether Alpha will be able to beat that or not. The trade, for now, is expecting an opening of Rs. 7 crore for Alpha. So, let's wait and watch.

No Song Release

Usually, after the teaser and the trailer, songs from a film are released. But till now, not even a single track from Alpha has been released by the makers. Let's see if this strategy of the makers will work in favour of the film or not.

Alpha Cast

Apart from Alia and Sharvari, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, and Hrithik Roshan has a cameo in it.

During a media interaction in Jaipur, when Alia was asked if details about Anil's character were being kept under wraps intentionally, the actress said, "Main aapko bata doon, agar aapne notice kiya, humne sirf teaser aur trailer reveal kiya hai. Aisa bahot kuch hai jo aapko abhi pata nahi hai; not only about Anil sir's character, but also about my character, Sharvari's character, Bobby sir's character, aur woh sab intentional hai, kyunke hum chahate hain ke aap theatre mein experience kare."