Alpha Trailer: 'Looks Fun', 'Why Do You Want To Reveal The Plot?'; Alia Bhatt & Sharvari Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Alpha Trailer | YouTube

YRF surprised one and all by releasing the much-awaited trailer of Alpha on Wednesday. A few days ago, a teaser was released featuring only Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. But the trailer features Alia, Bobby, Sharvari, and Anil Kapoor.

The trailer is quite good and has some scenes and dialogues that surely impress us. Also, the background score is amazing. However, netizens have given mixed reviews to it.

Netizens Review Alpha Trailer

A netizen tweeted, "That Alia vs Sharvari hand-to-hand combat looked genuinely cool. Makes me wish #Alpha focused more on grounded spy action instead of some of the usual franchise tropes. Still looks fun, though (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "It started off well but ended up following a typical template. A simple question: why do you want to reveal the plot? The color grading looks fantastic! (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Can’t decide what is more cringe in #Alpha trailer. #AliaBhatt’s dialogues, Sharvari's action scenes or Bobby Deol's Force Haryanvi accent (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, the trailer has received mixed responses, but let's hope the film impresses audiences.

Alpha First Female Spy Universe Movie

Alpha is the first female-led YRF Spy Universe movie. So, the expectations from the film are quite high. However, the last two Spy Universe films, Tiger 3 and War 2, failed to impress the audience.

Alpha Release Date

Alpha underwent multiple release date changes. The film was slated to release in December last year, but it was postponed, and the makers announced that it would release in April.

However, the film was delayed once again, and it was scheduled to release on July 10, 2026. However, Alpha's release date has been changed once again, and it will now release on July 3.

The movie won't get a solo release. Huma Qureshi-starrer Baby Do Die Do is also slated to release on the same day. So, let's wait and watch which movie will make a mark at the box office.