'Sita Khud Lanka Jalane Aayi Hai': 'Deadly Girls' Alia Bhatt & Sharvari Bring Explosive Action In Alpha Trailer, Video Ends With A Surprise

The much-awaited trailer of Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has finally been unveiled, giving fans a thrilling glimpse into YRF Spy Universe's first female-led action film. Packed with intense action, powerful dialogues and a surprise appearance by Hrithik Roshan, the trailer created buzz online just minutes after it released.

The trailer opens on an emotional note as Bobby Deol introduces a young girl named Sita and explains why he chose that name for her. As the story progresses, viewers get a glimpse of Sita's rigorous training and transformation into a fearless spy.

Alia Bhatt's character is portrayed as a determined woman ready to take on dangerous enemies. One of the trailer's standout moments comes when she boldly declares, "Iss baar Sita Lanka khud jalane aayi hai."

The video showcases Alia performing several high-intensity action sequences, from hand-to-hand combat to large-scale missions. Her character appears driven by a strong purpose and is willing to go to any extent to eliminate threats.

Soon after, Sharvari's character enters the story. While she initially appears cheerful, energetic and playful, the trailer reveals her fierce side as well. Like Alia, she is seen taking part in action-packed missions and combat scenes. Together, the two are described as "deadly girls" who join forces for a dangerous mission.

The trailer also offers glimpses of veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, both of whom appear to have important roles in the story. Bobby's character seems to be pursuing a mission of his own, eventually leading to a dramatic confrontation with Alia's Sita.

However, the biggest talking point from the trailer is undoubtedly the appearance of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War. His brief but impactful entry towards the end suggests that he arrives to help the two protagonists during a crucial moment.

Since both War and Alpha belong to the YRF Spy Universe, Kabir's appearance strengthens the connection between the films and hints at larger crossovers in the future.

According to the makers, Alpha tells the origin story of a girl who was raised and trained to kill. Combining action, emotion and suspense, the film promises a thrilling ride led by two strong female characters. If the trailer is any indication, audiences can expect an entertainer filled with action, drama and several surprises.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is all set to hit the big screens on July 3.