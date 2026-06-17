'Where Is Sharvari?': Alia Bhatt Takes A Hilarious Dig At Fans Questioning Her Absence From Alpha Teaser

Alia Bhatt Reacts To Sharvari's Absence From Alpha Teaser | Photo Via Instagram

After the teaser of the highly anticipated spy thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, was unveiled on June 10, several users pointed out that the clip appeared to focus entirely on Alia, with no visible glimpse of Sharvari despite her being one of the film’s lead actors. While the makers, as well as Alia and Sharvari, did not initially react, Alia has now addressed the chatter in the most amusing way possible, subtly hitting back.

Alia Bhatt Reacts To Sharvari's Absence From Alpha Teaser

On June 17, Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of cheerful behind-the-scenes pictures with Sharvari. The duo was seen twinning in white T-shirts with 'Alpha' written on them, striking a variety of playful poses and sharing light-hearted moments during the shoot. However, it was Alia's witty caption that stole the spotlight. Taking a humorous dig at the ongoing chatter around Sharvari's absence from the teaser, she wrote, "Where is Sharvari?"

Check it out:

Responding to Alia’s post in the comments section, the actor wrote, “Preeessseeeenttt miss!!!"

Fans React

Alia's tongue-in-cheek response quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom praised the actress for her sense of humour.

The post soon went viral, with fans expressing excitement about seeing the two stars share screen space in the upcoming film. Several users also commented that Alia’s response was the perfect way to handle the speculation surrounding the teaser.

A user commented, "Hahaha the caption on point." Another wrote, "Where is sharvari? Always beside her #Alpha." "We finally have these alpha girlies together," said another user.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks the first female-led instalment in the acclaimed YRF Spy Universe. Alpha was first scheduled to release on December 25 last year. Later, the film was slated for April this year. Finally, it is arriving in theatres on July 3.