'Sharvari Kaha Hai?': Netizens Shocked After Alpha Teaser Only Shows Alia Bhatt, Question Makers

Alpha Teaser Triggers Debate Over Sharvari's Absence | Photo Via YouTube

The teaser of Alpha was unveiled on Wednesday, June 10, giving fans their first glimpse of Alia Bhatt in the female-led action film. However, while the teaser received a mixed response, it also sparked a wave of questions online, with many viewers wondering about the absence of Sharvari, who is playing a lead role in the film.

Alpha Teaser Unveiled

Sharvari Missing From Alpha Teaser

Soon after the 1.55-minute teaser was released, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from fans asking, "Sharvari kaha hai?" Several users pointed out that the promotional clip appeared to focus entirely on Alia Bhatt, with no visible glimpse of Sharvari despite the actress being one of the film's principal stars.

Many netizens expressed disappointment while also speculating that the makers may be intentionally keeping Sharvari's character under wraps to preserve suspense. Others argued that since the film is being promoted as a major female-led action entertainer, both lead actresses should have received equal visibility in the teaser.

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An X user wrote, "A teaser is supposed to showcase your leads. Leaving Sharvari out entirely feels like a massive missed opportunity to generate hype. I genuinely hope this isn't a sign of things to come and she isn't being sidelined in her own film. She deserves the spotlight just as much!"

Another added, "Missing #Sharvari in the teaser. Hope she gets enough screen time in the movie."

"Expected nothing out of #Alpha teaser and got nothing. He-Hein. #Sharvari must have acted really well. That's why #AliaBhatt made sure not a single shot of her is included in the teaser," read another comment.

"Where's Sharvari, though? Just YRF sidelining actors once again. #Alpha," said another user.

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Neither the makers nor Sharvari have publicly addressed the reactions so far.

Alpha was first scheduled to release on December 25 last year. Later, the film was slated for April this year. Finally, it is arriving in theatres on July 3