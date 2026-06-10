Alpha Teaser: Alia Bhatt Shows Off Her Action Avatar, But The Spark Is Missing - Watch

Alpha Teaser | YouTube

The much-awaited teaser of YRF's new Spy Universe movie Alpha has been released. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, and well, the teaser is strictly average. It starts with Alia and Bobby having dinner and celebrating the former's 18th birthday.

Bobby tells Alia that on her 18th birthday, she has to do her first mission. The teaser then goes into the action zone, with Alia kicking some butts and doing high-octane stunts.

The 1-minute 55-second teaser fails to keep us engrossed. The action scenes look very repetitive, and maybe the makers have tried to get a bit of a comedy angle into it, with Alia laughing in between while doing the action. It starts on an interesting note and ends well, but in between, it just goes haywire. So, clearly, the teaser is strictly average.

Also, while Alpha has always been promoted as a two-heroine project, we don't get to see Sharvari in the teaser, and that is quite disappointing. Alia is good in the teaser, but the spark is missing. Deol is also just fine.

The teaser of Alpha has failed to impress us; let's hope that the upcoming assets of the film turn out to be better.

Alpha Release Date

Alpha was slated to release in December last year, but it was postponed, and the makers announced that it would release in April. However, the film was delayed once again, and it was scheduled to release on July 10, 2026. However, Alpha's release date has been changed once again, and it will now release on July 3.

The movie won't get a solo release. Huma Qureshi-starrer Baby Do Die Do is also slated to release on the same day. The teaser of Baby Do Die Do was released on Tuesday, and it impressed one and all.