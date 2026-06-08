Alpha Teaser: First Glimpse Of Alia Bhatt & Sharvari Starrer To Be Out On June 10 - Report

Alpha Teaser Release Date | Instagram

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie has been in the news for multiple reasons. While we did get a small glimpse of the film at the end of War 2, now, reportedly, YRF is all set to unveil the teaser of the film.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the teaser of Alpha will be out on June 10, 2026. A senior trade source told the portal, "Alpha teaser is definitely dropping on the 10th of June. It will be followed by a relentless marketing and promotional campaign that will put the film’s story at the centre to celebrate the Alpha attitude of today’s India. Aditya Chopra and his team have designed a crafted strategy that will unfold in carefully calibrated phases leading up to the release of Alpha."

"Alpha’s campaign is built around the core idea that Alpha is more than a character or a film title; it is an attitude. Through a series of high-impact appearances, digital moments, youth-focused engagements and nationwide conversations, Alia and Sharvari will celebrate the mindset that defines modern India and its youth, who are simply unapologetic about who they are," added the source.

According to the report, Alia will be seen playing the role of an assassin in the film. Alpha is the first female-led YRF Spy Universe movie, and the expectations from the movie are quite high.

Alpha Release Date

Alpha underwent multiple changes in the release date. It was earlier slated to release last year. Later, it was pushed to April 2026. However, it was once again delayed, and the makers announced that the film will release on July 10, 2026.

But, reportedly, the makers have decided to prepone Alpha by a week, and it will now release on July 3, 2026. Well, we are sure everyone is quite keen to watch the teaser of Alpha.