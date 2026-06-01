Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Starrer Alpha Won't Have An India-Pakistan Friendship Angle: Report

Alia Bhatt / Sharvari | Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha is one of the most-awaited films of the year. It is the next YRF Spy Universe film after War 2, and while most of the Spy Universe movies had the India-Pakistan angle in them, according to a report, Alpha won't have that angle, and it will concentrate on a girl who is an assassin.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “With Alia Bhatt making an entry in the YRF Spy Universe as an assassin and not as a spy in Alpha, the film will not follow any usual or seen tropes from any of the earlier films from the spyverse. Alpha is an origin story of a girl who is raised to be a killing machine; there will be no friendship shown between India and Pakistan in this film.”

The source further said, “There is also no India-Pak joint mission angle. Alpha will celebrate the bravery of India as it takes on the task to finish its enemies on its own with ruthless precision. Contrary to the rumours circulating on social media, Alpha is not a cross-border story built around diplomatic reconciliation between India and Pakistan. We can junk these rumours completely.”

Alpha Release Date

Alpha was earlier slated to release in 2025. Later, the film's release date was postponed to April 2026, but it got delayed once again and was slated to release on July 10, 2026. However, according to a report, the movie has been preponed by a week, and it will release on July 3, 2026. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Alpha Cast

Apart from Alia and Sharvari, Alpha also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. There have been reports that Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in cameo roles in the film. However, there's no official confirmation about it.