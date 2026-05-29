Alpha Release Date: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Starrer Preponed; To Hit The Big Screens On July 3 - Report

Alpha Release Date | Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha was slated to release last year. Later, the film was postponed to April 2026, and then the makers finally announced that it will hit the big screens on July 10, 2026. However, now reportedly, the film's release date has been changed again.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Alpha has been preponed by a week, and it will release on July 3, 2026. A source told the portal, “July 3 has emerged as an apt date to bring Alpha to cinemas since Dhamaal 4, which was scheduled to release on the same day, has now been pushed to July 17. With no major release planned for July 3, producer Aditya Chopra felt it was the right date to bring Alpha to theatres.”

While talking about Alpha getting preponed, a trade expert told the portal, “Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is also releasing on July 17, along with Dhamaal 4. As a result, Alpha will now get two weeks to make the most of an open run at the box office, especially since no Bollywood film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 10.”

While the report states that Alpha is preponed, the makers have not yet officially announced the new release date.

YRF Spy Universe

Alpha is the first female-led film under YRF's Spy Universe. The movie also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, and reportedly, Hrithik Roshan has a cameo in the film. There were even reports of Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Alpha as Pathaan, but there's no confirmation about it.

The last two films of YRF Spy Universe, Tiger 3 and War 2, failed to impress the audience, and while the former did an average business at the box office, the latter was a flop. So, now all eyes are on Alpha.